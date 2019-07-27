Festival brings children together to create art, crafts

The Children’s Summer Arts Festival brought the sunshine and the crafts Friday to Arts & Education at The Hoyt.
“They had all kinds of stuff like multicultural. Japanese, American Indian all that,” Susan Schlosser said about the types of craft projects offered at the festival. “We made the Japanese fan.”
The festival was a free event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the back of the East Leasure Avenue center. Face painting, tie dye, origami and bracelet making were just some of the crafts local children enjoyed.
“My grandson has bracelets on both hands ... That was his favorite,” Marla Scentgeorge said.
Yurih Hughes, Scentgeorge’s grandson, raised both wrists to show them off proudly.
“I think she liked the cotton candy,” Yurih said about what he thought his sister Auvi’s favorite part of the festival might have been.
Paige Hemke Kleinfelder, local artist and employee at the Hoyt, headed the production of a community mosaic to which children could contribute with half-marbles.
“The mosaic was beautiful. I really enjoyed that,” Schlosser said. “That’s really nice, especially right now with everything that’s going on in the city of New Castle. For people to come together like this ... you see a good side.”
There was also a live performance from the Duquesne University Tamburitzans, as well as the premier of a short film from the Hoyt’s first Videography Camp for Teens. “School for Deities” was produced by Joshua Burick, Jessica Durnell, Angel Fagan, Hayden Jones and Christopher Stone under the direction of filmmaker John C. Lyons.
“We like to paint and do the crafts, and there’s not enough of that,” Schlosser said. “You know, with all the art programs going under. It’s nice the Hoyt exists.”
