PITTSBURGH (AP) — A federal agent was shot and wounded early Thursday while taking part in a raid in a Pittsburgh neighborhood, authorities said.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed one of its agents was shot around 6 a.m. and he was treated at the scene by ATF medics. The agent was hospitalized in stable condition, officials said, but his name and further information about his injuries were not disclosed.
A suspect was taken into custody at the scene, but further details about that person and the charges they may face were not released.
Authorities said the wounded agent was taking part in a raid that involved several law enforcement agencies, but further information about the operation were not disclosed.
