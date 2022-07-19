The FBI Pittsburgh field office is accepting applications from local teens for a 2022 Teen Academy.
High school seniors with grade point averages of 3.0 or higher who live in Western PA or West Virginia are eligible to apply for the session being conducted at four locations and dates.
The academy offers insight into such topics as the importance of making good choices when using online communication platforms, what violations of federal law the FBI investigates, what is required of all FBI applicants, and the domestic and international roles of the FBI.
Students also will participate in hands-on experiences involving specialized areas of the FBI, such as the Evidence Response Team, role playing scenarios and an introduction to the FBI SWAT team. After the class, students will be more aware of challenges their communities face and will be able to better understand how the FBI serves their area and be more prepared to mentor their peers.
Application packages are currently available at https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/pittsburgh/community-outreach.
Because of a vast diversity in the FBI workforce, any student in his or her senior year who has an interest in the FBI is encouraged to apply. All students will be evaluated based on their written essays and applications, (GPA, school activities and community involvement) to determine who will be offered a seat in the class. None of the above elements will be the sole basis of evaluation of an application, and the process should be taken seriously by all applicants. Space is limited and acceptance is not guaranteed.
The program is not exclusive to students only interested in criminal justice.
