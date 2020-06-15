Eyewitnesses told New Castle police that Connor Farris Henry shot Amari Wise once and killed him the night of June 5, during a disagreement inside of the Henry family's garage on New Castle's East Side, according to a criminal complaint.
Wise, Henry and other individuals were inside the garage at 918 Adams St. when the shooting occurred, the report said. No one has seen the 19-year-old Wise since then.
Henry, 20, left town for Ocean City, Maryland, after the reported shooting, and Ocean City police caught up with him Sunday night on a traffic stop. They arrested him on a warrant after learning from New Castle authorities that he was wanted for homicide. He is charged with criminal homicide and tampering with physical evidence.
The Northbound Coastal Highway in Ocean City was closed down to traffic briefly during Sunday's traffic stop, and Henry was taken into custody without incident, according to Ocean City police. The New Castle police reported that the Ocean City department had worked with them throughout the day Sunday to locate Henry, who is in their custody. He was to be seen within 24 hours of his arrest by the Maryland District Court commissioner, who will set a time and date for his extradition hearing so he can be returned to New Castle.
Henry's father, Todd A. Henry, 47, turned himself in to New Castle police Monday to face charges of conspiracy to commit homicide, obstruction of justice and tampering with physical evidence. The elder Henry is accused of cleaning up the crime scene in the family's garage the day after the shooting. A criminal complaint spins an intricate story of how the father's car was seen driving to El Rio Beach that night, where the car that Wise had been driving also was found with a gun inside the door and apparent traces of blood inside of it.
As the police started to weave together evidence of the crime, eyewitnesses who say they were in the garage that night emerged to tell what they saw, saying they ran from the scene after the gunfire and did not stay around to see what ultimately happened to Wise.
The police learned through their investigation that Connor Henry is not of legal age to carry gun, and his father has 11 handguns registered in his name, but none were found inside the house when police searched it, the criminal complaint states.
It took New Castle police a week to come to a conclusion about Wise's fate. Now they need to find him.
Meanwhile, groups of Wise's family, relatives and friends in numbers as high as 300 have been staging protests outside the Henry house, throughout downtown New Castle and in front of the city police station, seeking justice for Wise and answers to what happened to him.
Searches for him continued Monday with family and friends combing the areas of West Lincoln Avenue and Gaston Park. The Walkers Volunteer Search party had plans to return to El Rio Beach for the afternoon, according to one of its leaders, Marcia Black.
The police reported that they also are continuing to pursue Wise's whereabouts, not only through searching but through viewing surveillance video of different areas around town.
THE CRIMINAL COMPLAINT
Here is an account of how the police assembled the evidence thus far, according to the criminal complaint filed in court by city police:
Wise's mother reported her son missing late June 6. It was reported that Wise was last seen driving a red Toyota Camry the day before. The car had been reported to the Union Township police as an "unauthorized use." The Union Township police found the car in the area of El Rio Beach on June 7, on a trail beyond the end of Smith Street.
The Union officer reported that the driver's door was open and a handgun was in the side pocket of the driver's door and a black cell phone was on the seat.
The New Castle police impounded the car and contents for possible evidence and processing for fingerprints and DNA.
Over the next several hours, the police received numerous tips from the public, telling them Wise had possibly been killed in the Henrys' garage and that he had been shot after an argument.
A city police investigator went to the Henry home on June 8, and Todd Henry initially denied him permission to search the house. Police then obtained a search warrant and found two firearm magazines and they retrieved a spent bullet slug from the sidewalk in front of the house.
The police reviewed camera footage from the area of El Rio Beach, and noted that at 10:23 p.m. June 5, a black Honda owned by Todd Henry entered the area from Cascade Street. The red Toyota Camry was in the same video footage at El Rio. The police later located Henry's car in front of 917 Adams St., across from his house, and as they arrived, Todd Henry and a younger male were approaching it and the officers stopped them. The trunk was open and Todd Henry was preparing to put items in the trunk, the report said. The police impounded the car, then obtained another search warrant.
Neighbors of the Henrys allowed police to view videos from cameras on their house that have audio and visual recording. The video showed that at 10 p.m. June 5, there was a knock at the door of the Henry house or garage. Then, after a short pause, a gunshot is heard. Then several male voices were yelling, and a younger male said, "Connor, go back in the house."
Also on June 9, Todd Henry signed a consent to search the house and garage. The police found a couch inside the garage, and a 4x3-foot area of the floor appeared to have a contrasting lighter gray color than the rest of the floor and appeared to have been washed. Other areas appeared to have possible blood stains.
Police tried to interview Conner Henry and his father, but both requested an attorney, and the police could not reach their attorney, so both were released.
The police executed a search warrant for the house on Wednesday, and confiscated two couch cushion covers and a pair of white Nike shoes. They took several swabs form the garage floor, all of which in testing indicated positive for the presence of blood. Several chemical tests also were done on the swabs and those also indicated the presence of blood.
On Thursday, a male went to the police and said that he had been at the Henry residence later June 6 to buy marijuana from one of the Henry sons. He said the garage door was half open when he arrived and he could see someone inside the garage, pressure washing the floor. He learned that Todd Henry was doing the pressure washing and he made a joking comment. He said later that the son called him and told him to be careful because his dad "was going to smoke him." The male said that when he learned more about the Wise investigation, he became more suspicious.
The state police forensic services unit processed Henry's car and the red Camry that Wise had been driving. The state police swabbed various areas of the vehicles for DNA and blood. The trunk lid of Henry's Honda showed the presence of blood, as did the driver's floor mat from the Camry that Wise had been driving. All of the items will be submitted to the state police forensic crime lab in Greensburg for analysis.
On Saturday, two people who identified themselves as witnesses went to the New Castle police station. One said that he/she and others were all "hanging out" in the Henrys' garage the night of June 5 to 6, and were drinking and smoking marijuana. Amari Wise arrived by himself and they were together for about 10 to 15 minutes when Wise, who had a fanny pack slung across his chest, started arguing with another male who was sitting on the couch.
Wise told the other male he was going to shoot him, the witness told police, and he put his hand on the fanny pack, the witness related. At that time, Connor Henry, who was standing behind Wise, shot him, the witness said. The witness said he/she then dropped to the ground, then ran out and ran up an alley.
Another witness gave a similar account of what happened, and said Wise's gun was partially removed from the fanny pack when Henry shot him. Neither witness knew where Wise had been shot, and neither of them saw any blood before they ran out.
