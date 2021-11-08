Two Pennsylvania farmers have been charged with offenses related to the unlawful killing of migratory birds.
Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman said in a news release that the three-count information filed Monday in federal court names Robert Yost, 50, of New Galilee, and Jacob Reese, 25, of Enon Valley, as defendants.
According to the information, Yost operated Yost Farms in Beaver County.
In June 2020, he and Reese, as one of his employees, reportedly conspired to kill migratory birds present on leased farmland operated by Yost Farms, using carbofuran, a registered restricted-use pesticide.
The Environmental Protection Agency had concluded no later than 2009 that the dietary, worker, and ecological risks for all uses of carbofuran were unacceptable, and that all products containing carbofuran generally caused unreasonable adverse effects on humans and the environment, the release states.
According to the Information, on June 22, 2020, Yost directed Reese to spread whole kernel corn coated in carbofuran in and around a leased field used for soybean cultivation where children were regularly present.
The tainted corn reportedly attracted protected migratory birds that died within a short distance of where they ingested the corn, the report said. Yost and Reese thereafter took steps to conceal their efforts to poison and kill migratory birds, including destroying the feed bag containing the carbofuran-laced whole corn kernel.
In total, Yost and Reese are reported to have killed about17 Canada geese, 10 red-winged blackbirds and one mallard duck, according to the court record.
Yost and Reese each are charged with one count of conspiracy, one count of violating the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act, and one count of violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The defendants each face a total maximum term of imprisonment of 13 months and a total fine of $31,000. The actual sentence imposed would be based upon a consideration of statutory sentencing factors and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendants.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service - Office of Law Enforcement, Environmental Protection Agency - Criminal Investigation Division, and Pennsylvania Game Commission conducted the investigation leading to the charges in this case, with assistance from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.
Suspects are considered to be innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
