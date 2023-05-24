A farm equipment workshop is planned in Huntingdon County by Penn State Extension for anyone who wants to become familiar with or update their knowledge of agricultural machinery.
The class will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 27 at Penn State’s Agronomy Research Farm, located at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center, Gate D, 1794 West Pine Grove Road, Pennsylvania Furnace.
A $25 registration fee includes lunch. The registration deadline is June 25. Walk-ins will be accepted as space allows. A rain date is scheduled for June 29.
Organizers said the event is an opportunity for attendees to learn the basics of common farm equipment — how it works, how it’s used, equipment calibration and how it all relates to conservation practices. The workshop is aimed at agricultural conservation professionals, agriculture-related and commodity organizations, ag businesses and cooperatives, and anyone working in agriculture who needs a basic understanding of equipment operation.
Penn State Extension educators and College of Agricultural Sciences faculty will cover: primary, secondary and tertiary tillage, grain combines, no-till planters and drills, hay mowers, rakes, tedders and balers; manure and fertilizer spreaders, pesticide sprayers, equipment calibration and the importance of certain equipment and how it relates to conservation and best management practices.
In addition, the Northeast Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program will provide updates, and attendees can visit “Ag 101” and farm safety booths. A farm safety presentation will take place during the lunch hour. Registrants also can earn various certified crop advisor credits, one nutrient management/manure hauler and broker credit and two pesticide applicator core credits.
More information about the event is available on the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/equipment-demo.
