Family, police, others seek missing woman

The family members of Victoria Pappas-Pappakostas are asking anyone who has seen her to contact them.
Victoria was reported missing by her family about a month ago. Since then, her family members, boyfriend, a local search party group and the New Castle police have been actively looking for her.
Police chief Bobby Salem said she has actually been missing for about 3 1/2 months, but her mother, Tabatha Pappas, didn't report her missing until June 20, about 2 1/2 months after she last saw her, he said.
Victoria's sister, CarriAnna Pappas-Pappakostas, explained the time lapse. Victoria has been in and out of jail, then she went into rehab, she said, and she has no permanent home.
"We last saw her two months ago, the first week she was out of rehab," CarriAnna said. "I'm her big sister. I'm the one who looks out for her. This is very unlike Victoria. She's so well known around New Castle that someone would have seen her. Everyone knows who she is."
It's not unusual for Victoria to be off doing her own thing, her sister said, but even if she is, "she always, always stays in touch and calls me and lets me know she's alive. There's been none of that. She usually comes home (to CarriAnna's North Hill house) when she's exhausted. I tell her, wherever I am, home is. I stay in town because we're sisters and I want her to be safe."
She said that Victoria, who has been in trouble in the past for drugs, typically reports to her probation officer, but her probation officer hasn't heard from her, either, CarriAnna said. "Even though she gets in trouble, she always wants to do the right thing, it just doesn't always work out for her in her life."
New Castle police say they are continuing to look for clues as to Victoria's whereabouts.
The police have filed a missing person report on Victoria, who stands 4 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and is blind in one eye. She was last seen in New Castle. Her sister described her hair as brown, with streaks in it.
Her sister said one side of her face was repaired with metal plates and an artificial eye after a man beat her with a baseball bat at McGrath Manor a couple of years ago. She had been flown to two hospitals at the time, CarriAnna said. Since then, she is recognizable by the disfigurement.
Salem reported that Victoria had been the victim of several acts of violence between 2011 and 2019, including the baseball bat incident.
"We tried to locate her," Salem said, noting that she has been homeless at times and is known to have been at different houses in the city.
"We don't have any leads to follow up right now," he said. "We don't know if she's missing voluntarily or if something happened to her."
CarriAnna said she is trying to find out from the Department of Human Services whether Victoria has used any of her food stamp cards, and she also is trying to find out whether she is getting her prescriptions filled for her medications.
The Pappas-Pappakostas sisters originally came to New Castle from Florida, but they call New Castle home.
She is certain that her sister did not return to Florida, she said. "I'm the mama hen. There's no way she would have gone anywhere, and she doesn't have the resources to leave town or the state."
Her dedicated sister is not giving up on searching for her.
"I go out almost every single day looking for her," she said. "I'm out there looking for her every day, putting fliers up, handing fliers out."
Salem said the police have been following up leads but so far, they are empty.
The Walkers Volunteer Search Party, led by Marcia and Chris Black, a group of local volunteers who assist in finding missing persons, also have taken up the search for Victoria, combing different areas of New Castle.
Anyone who has information about Victoria's whereabouts is asked to contact the police at (724) 656-3570; CarriAnna at (352) 446-6353; or the Walkers Volunteer Search Party at (724) 487-0332.
