When Jeffrey Hanby II paid his first-ever visit to McConnells Mill State Park on May 2, it tragically was his last.
While standing on one of the park's mammoth boulders, the 38-year-old Meadville man slipped and fell into the rushing, rocky waters of the Slippery Rock Creek. Despite efforts of a stranger and others to save his life, Hanby is believed to have succumbed in the stream's treacherous rapids.
Since then, his devastated family and friends and even strangers have combed the creek's banks in the state park and beyond almost daily, desperate to catch any glimpse of him in the water. Initially, sonar, cadaver dogs and boats were used to search for him, but since then, the efforts to find him have largely been reduced to watches from the stream banks and bridges.
Park rangers took over the search from first responders early on and have updated their efforts daily with the media. But for Hanby's sister, father, nephew, brother and extended family, the rangers are not doing enough. With fairer weather prevailing, they are continuing to seek closure and wonder why no further measures are being taken in the water to find him.
The state park has issued news releases by email daily, saying the search for Hanby has been continuing. Attempts to reach Dustin Drew, the park director, and Brian Flores, the assistant director in charge this week, were unsuccessful on Wednesday.
"We need more help," Hanby's sister, Jodi Kearns, said. "We don't have the help we need to find him, like fire departments, divers, more cadaver dogs and people with sonar. It's awesome that we have volunteers on the paths, but we aren't going to send just anyone in the water. We need people who are trained for this, especially in that water."
FAILED RESCUE
Kearns had visited the park before and she knows how easy it is to stray from the trails.
"Going down there and seeing those rapids, it's nothing like I've ever seen before. That undercurrent there is wicked," she said. It's easy to go off course of the trails, because they are all man made, she said.
"If you start to go off a little bit, you don't realize it. My sister-in-law and I were going down one trail, and it was just crazy, we were suddenly off the trail."
And it's not unusual — nor is it recommended — for tourists to become so overwhelmed and enthralled about the view that they will venture onto the rocks for better pictures. Rather, warning signs are posted throughout the park.Her brother was a proficient swimmer, Kearns said, and he had gone there with his fiancee, Alex Smith.
Brandon Kraeer of McDonald, Washington County, was a stranger to Hanby's family before that day. But he remembers with horror watching as Hanby slipped and fell into the creek around 2:30 in the afternoon.
"My friend and I were going for a hike with our dogs," he said. "We got to the covered bridge and as we stepped onto the trail, we saw him fall into the water."
He handed his dog's leash to his friend and left her panicky for about an hour while he ran to Hanby's aid.
"I ran up, and his fiancee was running from the water to the trail. I told her I would try to do what I could," Kraeer said. He grabbed a life preserver from a pole posted along the trail and tried to throw it to Hanby, but Hanby was unable to grab it.
"He was trying swim, and the current was taking him to the opposite site of the creek from where he fell in," he said. "He went through one of the rapids, then I saw him about three-fourths of a mile away and there was one area where he went through another rapid area when he didn't come back out of it."
Since that day, the 24-year-old Kraeer, has formed a bond with the family and has returned to the park, even as recently as Monday, to help them with their search.
On one occasion within a couple of days after the accident, cadaver dogs had been enlisted to help search the area where Kraeer last saw Hanby. A rescue team was on a raft and was searching the calmer part of the creek, but Kraeer thought they should have been checking the rapids area, he said, adding that he had told the rangers exactly where in the stream he last saw him.
"Now the water's at a perfect level, but they don't want to send a dive team in there," he said.
Kraeer said he searched again with Kearns and her father Monday, and they were putting a pole with an underwater camera on the end into the water, but to no avail.
"They're trying to take all this into their own hands just to get that closure to bring him home," he said.
Hanby's family formed a Facebook group to help with their search, and more than 700 people have signed onto it, but only a few dozen have been out to search, Kraeer said, adding, "I just want to help them as much as I can and get them the closure that they deserve."
NOT GIVING UP
Kearns says she is sure her brother is still in the water, somewhere.
"No one has seen him get out, and the park rangers know that. But it's like this is nothing to them now, because it's been so long," she said.
Their family is from the Meadville area, so every time they go to search, they travel the hour-long trek to the park.
"We've been fighting with the park rangers to do something," Kearns said. "When we were looking this past weekend we didn't see any rangers until we were getting ready to leave. We had coverage on all of the bridges. Lately, we're not getting as many volunteers coming out, and there have only been a handful who have come back."
It is a hard trek, and it's been very difficult, she said. Fire departments from the Meadville area have offered to go and look for Hanby, but the park rangers won't allow it unless the rangers call them, Kearns said.
She believes the stream's conditions are calmer now for boats and divers to go back in and search.
"We're supposed to get rain, then we're going to be back to square one," she said. "The rain increases the water level, and they can't send divers in.
"Our resources as a family are very, very limited and we're relying on the park rangers to actually look," Kearns continued. "They know the water, they're trained for this, they have the resources, but they're just not using them now."
FAMILY BONDS
Hanby's immediate family consists of Kearns; their father, Jeff Hanby Sr.; a brother, Jason Hanby of Linesville; and Kearns' husband, Rob, and their son, Gavin, 7, who was close with his uncle.
"Since this happened, none of us has really slept, and mentally our minds are always going. Jeff was my best friend, and everyone he loved, he put first," Kearns said.
She and Hanby lived seven houses away from each other. When he wasn't working his job of 20 years an installer for Foulks Flooring America in Meadville, he was typically at her house. He loved to hunt and fish, and every Friday night their family would meet for dinner at the Hunter's Inn, a tavern near their houses, to talk about their week.
"That was my dad's favorite place to go," Kearns said.
Hanby had a lot of friends who cared about him, and he was social, but only a select few were part of his personal life, Kearns said. His best friend had moved to Florida last fall, but when he heard what happened, he took time off work to fly back to help look for him for a few days.
"He was super fit," his sister said. "He was really big into the local gym, he was working with a personal trainer three times a week and he would do boot camps on the weekends."
The siblings talked every day, and she had been to McConnells Mill before, so she wasn't worried that morning when he told her he and his fiancee were going to the state park. She never imagined it would be the last time she ever saw him.
"They wanted to go see the waterfalls," she said. "It definitely wasn't a call I wasn't expecting to get."
THE PARK'S INITIATIVES
To date, the state park has seen more than 300 volunteers assisting with the search, more than 2,000 hours of volunteers time, and more than 500 hours of state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources staff totaling 100 staff days, Brian Flores, assistant park manager, said. "Anything at our disposal we've used, but we have to use caution in the gorge. Safety is paramount to everything we do, and we have to protect the safety of our search crews."
Measures used so far have included outside drone teams photographing the creek and analyzing it for clues or any clothing matter to narrow down an area, and cadaver dogs that have gotten different leads, he said.
"We did underwater grid searches using our underwater cameras," he said. The park is actively using volunteer rafting and kayakers to look, and state police have assisted with their own cadaver dogs and helicopter flyovers. Every day, uniformed staff are doing shoreline and bridge patrols, according to Flores. The staff also has searched downstream toward Ellwood City outside of its jurisdiction, along the creek.
Two measures the park rangers have not used are divers and sonar, Flores said. Considering two fire department divers drowned in the creek during a recovery effort several years ago, "we've been advised by professional divers and consulted with rescue groups, that is not a safe area to dive."
"Even now the water levels are still to high," he said. The gauge is about 1.5 feet up, and it would have to be less than a foot of what the gauge equates.
"Divers are a last resort, until we get a proper lead or hit or some type of lead," he said.
The park rangers met Wednesday with a representative of Rapid Response Services of Ohio, who is going to assess whether diving is even a viable option because of the speed of the water, Flores said.
"We are empathetic, and we are putting a lot of our energy into this," he said. "We have our best people out, to try to get closure for the family. But we have to make sure we're not putting divers in a situation. We have to be really smart about it. Calling it off isn't something that we're thinking about right now."
