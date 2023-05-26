A Mahoning Township family of six was left without a home Wednesday when the two-story house where they were living caught fire.
The blaze broke out in an upstairs bedroom around 4:30 p.m. at 479 Baird Road, near the intersection of Route 422. According to fire chief Francis "Poncho" Exposito, the bedroom was engulfed when the fire department arrived and the flames had spread into the attic. The fire was contained to the upstairs bedroom and attic, but the upstairs had smoke and water damage and the first floor had extensive water damage, he said.
Jessica Exposito, a firefighter and department secretary, said the mother, Destany Houk, and three of her children were home when the fire started and managed to get out of the house safely. A fourth child was at school and another adult, Timothy Hill, was at work.
No injuries were reported.
The fire department was assisted at the scene by the volunteer departments of Union, Neshannock and Pulaski townships and Poland Township in Ohio.
"It's a very old farmhouse," Poncho Exposito said, adding that the fire has been ruled as accidental. The house owner had no insurance on the house, he said. The house is owned by Jacqueline DeVite, and Houk and her family were living there. The four children are ages 7, 5, 4 and 18 months.
The firefighters summoned the Red Cross to help the family with lodging and other needs.
Firefighters were at the scene for about 2 1/2 hours, Poncho said.
