Fair judges ready for baking contest entries

The year has sped by fast since the last Lawrence County Fair, and its judges are ready to try all new samples of this year's home-baked judging entries.
The annual Blue Ribbon Apple Pie contest; the special baking contest, and the annual chocolate cake and cookie contests top the list of favorite categories at the fair each year.
The fair opens Monday, and people willing to test their skills against other bakers must have their entries at the fair between 8 and 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Below is a list of those special contests, the sponsors, rules and payouts to winners. All baked goods are to be taken to the fair for judging at the home economics building at the fairgrounds.
SPECIAL BAKING CONTEST
This year's special baking contest, sponsored by the Hites family in memory of Virginia Worrell, features a Georgia Peach Pound Cake, and all bakers are to follow the provided recipe. The entire cake is to be taken to the fairgrounds on a disposable plate, covered with plastic. The recipe is:
Georgia Peach Pound Cake
Ingredients:
1 cup butter or margarine, softened
2 cups white sugar
4 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 cups fresh peaches, pitted and chopped
Directions:
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Butter a 10-inch tube pan and coat with white sugar.
In a large bowl, cream together butter, and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well with each addition, then stir in vanilla.
Reserve 1/4 cup flour for later, and sift together the remaining flour, baking powder and salt. Gradually stir dry mixture into the creamed mixture. Use the reserved flour to coat the chopped peaches, then fold the floured peaches into the mixture. Spread batter evenly into the prepared pan.
Bake 60 to 70 minutes in the preheated oven, or until a toothpick inserted in the cake comes out clean.
Allow cake to cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then invert onto wire rack to cool completely.
BLUE RIBBON APPLE PIE CONTEST
The first-place winner of this competition will be eligible to compete in the 2020 Pennsylvania State Farm Show in Harrisburg in January. A $5 premium and blue ribbon will be awarded for first place, and other lesser monetary prizes will be awarded for the second through fourth places.
Apple Castle of Wilmington Township also will provide gift certificates to the first through fourth places.
All apple pies must be entered in this category and must be presented whole in a disposable pie pan.
The contest is open to any resident who has not won first place in the contest at any other fair this year. Only one entry is allowed per person.
Each pie will be judged on overall appearance, crust, flavor, filling, consistency and creativity.
Entries do not have to be traditional two-crusted apple pies. The filling must include at least 60 percent apples.
A neatly hand-written or typed recipe for the pie and crust must be submitted on a standard 8 1/2 by 11-inch sheet of paper, on one side only.
Refrigeration is not available at the fair or PA Farm Show. Entries that require refrigeration after baking must indicate so in the recipe.
Entries will not be sold, auctioned, or otherwise distributed for consumption after the judging, for food safety reasons.
The fair will certify the winning apple pie baker for eligibility in the state show.
JOSEPH'S CHOCOLATE CAKE BAKING CONTEST
The competition is sponsored by Joseph's Marketplace, which will provide a gift certificate to the first-place winner.
Only one entry is allowed per person.
Entries must be layered chocolate cakes made from “scratch” (no mixes) and frosted.
The recipe used, of the entrant's choice, must feature chocolate or cocoa as a main ingredient.
The entire cake must be submitted for judging on cardboard or a disposable plate, placed in a plastic zipper bag or covered with Saran Wrap.
Recipe(s) must be submitted with the entry, printed on one side of 8½-by-11-inch paper and must list all ingredients, quantities, and the preparation instructions.
The entrant’s name, address and phone number must be printed on the back side of all pages.
Judging will be based on flavor, texture, inside and outside characteristics and the frosting.
JOSEPH'S CHOCOLATE COOKIE BAKING CONTEST
The competition is sponsored by Joseph's Marketplace, which will provide a gift certificate to the first-place winner. One entry is allowed, per person.
The entry must be on a plate of six cookies, brownies or bars made from scratch, no mixes.
The cookie recipe must feature chocolate or cocoa as a main ingredient.
Entry must be submitted for judging on a disposable plate placed inside a clear, plastic sipper bag or covered with Saran Wrap.
Recipe(s) must be submitted with the entry, printed on one side of 8½-by-11-inch paper and must list all ingredients, quantities and the preparation instructions. The entrant’s name, address and phone number must be printed on the back of all pages.
Judging will be based on flavor, texture, inside and outside characteristics and creativity.
