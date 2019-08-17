Fair director bounces back after stroke

DEBBIE WACHTER: Fair baking a challenge and a draw There are a lot of big draws at the Lawrence County Fair — rides, food concessions, grandsta…

David McCallister is happy — and feels fortunate — to be back at the Lawrence County Fair.

The fair board director of 16 years suffered a stroke in April that earned him a helicopter ride and left him a little debilitated, but he's back on his feet and has resumed a lot of his duties at this year's farm show.

And at age 79, he has no intention of stopping.

McCallister's retirement job was driving cars for Preston Motors. He was supposed to make a run with a car at noon on April 16, but he got a call at 11:30 a.m. saying that it was delayed. So he went to into the kitchen in his Hickory Township home and got some Pepsi and taco chips, and as he sat down in the living room, he dropped all of his chips on the floor.

"I couldn't move my right leg or my right arm," he said, adding he didn't feel right. His wife of 52 years, Louanna, wanted to call 911 but he told her to let him rest a minute. She called anyway, and as it turned out, time was of the essence.

"A fireman showed up first," McCallister said. The first responder had a radio with him, and Noga Ambulance arrived within minutes to transport him to the fairgrounds, where a helicopter was already waiting. He was flown to Youngstown because it was only a seven-minute flight, he said.

And while he doesn't remember a lot of what went on, a lot of it was told to him later. He remembers being loaded into the helicopter. At St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital, McCallister was admitted to the intensive care unit where he spent two days.

"By the time I got out of ICU, my leg was working," he said. He then regained the use of his right hand, but he says he is still lacking in fine motor skills.

He spent 1 1/2 weeks in the hospital, then started rehabilitation right away.

"I had physical and occupational therapy," he said. Upon his discharge, he started rehabilitation at UPMC in Neshannock Township.

He said he took two steps with a walker, then discarded it. He was given a cane, and took one step and discarded that, too. He's been walking ever since, but admittedly, he doesn't walk far and he has to be careful.

McCallister feels lucky that time was on his side throughout his ordeal.

"My wife and I both felt that God was watching over me," he said. "I could have been out on the road to New Stanton to pick up cars when it happened."

Story continues below video

He credits his wife for calling 911 right away.

"Physically, I can't do a lot of things," he said, but at the fair, he has been helping out with the busy office work, and he helped to arrange and plan for the commercial exhibits this year, as he has done for many years.

McCallister, who lives on Fairgrounds Road, became involved at the fair in 1973 as a member of the Hickory Township Volunteer Fire Department. At that time, the firefighters would park cars and take tickets at the fair.

He joined the fair board in 1993 and has been on it ever since. He and director Eric Benninghoff joined around the same time, and they are the oldest fair board members.

McCallister spent most of his career working different jobs, including one in the advertising department at the New Castle News right out of college. He recalled the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, and Richard Rentz Sr., who was publisher, opened the window of his office overlooking the pressroom and yelled, "Stop the presses!"

That's the only time that ever happened during his time there, he said.

McCallister is still a member of the Hickory fire department but says he's semi-retired. In addition to that and the fair, he also keeps busy as the township zoning officer, a job he has held for about 30 years.

"I'm the oldest township employee they have in age, and in years of service. I like to keep busy," he said.

McCallister said he loves the fair because he loves people. He intends to keep working there as long as he can.

He's made friends with many of the vendors throughout the years.

"People are my favorite part of the fair," he said.

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com