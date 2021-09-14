An attorney defending Regis Andrew Brown said he is ready to prove his client's innocence in court this week as a trial begins for the murder of Bryce Kenneth Tompkins 33 years ago in New Castle.
Tompkins' daughter sat in the courtroom Tuesday while attorneys chose a jury of five men and seven women who will decide whether Brown, formerly of Fairview in Erie County, is guilty in the cold-case shooting death of the 54-year-old Tompkins.
Brown already is serving a life sentence plus additional years after pleading guilty in Erie County to the brutal murders of his wife and stepdaughter in March 2018. He has been serving his time in the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill, but has been temporarily moved to the Lawrence County jail for the trial proceedings.
Regardless of the outcome of his trial for Tompkins' death, Brown, at age 62, will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
Opening statements are scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in the Lawrence County Common Pleas courtroom of President Judge Dominick Motto.
State police trooper Joe Vascetti filed charges against Brown of criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault and intimidating a witness in October 2018, after he reportedly drew a detailed confession from Brown about Tompkins' 1988 murder.
Vascetti, who retired shortly after filing the charges, will be one of the prosecution's key witnesses this week.
Brown is being defended by county public defender Larry Keith, who contended in a phone interview Monday that Brown made up the whole confession.
"He wants a trial, because he didn't do this," Keith said.
The case is being prosecuted by county assistant district attorney Jonathan Miller.
Tompkins had been shot twice in the back, execution-style, then dumped into the Neshannock Creek in Hickory Township, according to police reports. His family reported him missing on Nov. 26, 1988, and two archery hunters found his body a month later, partially submerged in the water near Dillworth Avenue, according to reports. An autopsy performed in Allegheny County showed Tompkins died from two bullet wounds, one to the left and one to the right sides of his back.
According to paperwork filed in the courts, Brown had been identified as one of two suspects in Tompkins' death three decades ago. The other suspect,, Paul Ayersman, who was never charged with the murder, died in 2016. Both he and Brown had been arrested in December 1988 for reportedly having committed a series of robberies and burglaries, according to police reports.
Brown at the time of his arrest was in possession of a 12-gauge shotgun and a leather jacket that had been stolen in November 1988, from a home on Wallace Avenue, according to the criminal complaint filed with the homicide charges. A .38-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver also had been reported stolen, and was consistent with the murder weapon that killed Tompkins, the complaint states.
When state troopers learned March 12, 2018, that Brown had been arrested in Erie County for the double homicide of his wife and daughter, they set out to interview him.
