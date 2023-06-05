The closed Enon Valley Inn is going up for auction on June 6.
Kiko Auctioneers will take bids at 12:30 p.m. at the bar’s location at 1038 Main St., according to the auctioneer’s website.
In addition to selling the 5,300-square-foot brick building on less than one acre, the auction will include all equipment and liquor license.
The bar, which has been closed for more than two years, features a commercial kitchen, coolers, about a dozen bar seats, billiard area, dining room with separate entrance with seating for about 50, 50-plus stack chairs, a dozen dining tables and kitchen equipment.
