An anniversary celebration turned into a frightening adventure Saturday for an Enon Valley couple.
Sharon and Robert Steinmiller of Enon Valley decided to celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary by taking themselves and their dog, Bella, for a kayak ride down the Connoquenessing Creek near Ellwood City.
However, when they entered the rapids near the 5th Street bridge about 3:30 p.m., the kayak overturned, and all three went into the water.
Robert and Bella were both wearing flotation gear, and Robert was able to swim to shore. Once there, he spotted Bella on a rock in the creek back upstream. He made his way along the creek bank to where the dog was, called for her, and the dog also swam to shore.
Sharon Steinmiller, meanwhile, was taken even further downstream before she was able to reach the banks of the creek. At that point, she had to scale a 75-to-100-foot hillside before she was able to use her cell phone to call for help. But the time she was able to call 911, nearly an hour had passed.
Several fire companies were called out to search the area, with some of the first responders scouring the creek banks for Robert and Bella while others searched the water. They were rescued about 6:45 p.m. and, after being checked out by Noga Ambulance medics, were released
The Ellwood City Fire Department was assisted in the search by firefighters from Chewton, Wampum, Wurtemburg-Perry and Wayne Township, as well as Beaver Falls Water Rescue and state and Ellwood City police.
