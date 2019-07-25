Ellwood to honor state Supreme Court justice

Ellwood City plans to hone Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Debra McClosky Todd, who is a native of Ellwood City.
The Sept. 16 event, sponsored by the Ellwood City Area Historical Society, will be a sit-down honors banquet at Shakespeare’s Restaurant.
McCloskey Todd is the daughter of the late Harry and Blanche McCloskey. Her father was a steelworker at J&L Steel in Aliquippa, and was well known for his accomplishments in sports and local politics. Her mother was a homemaker. She has two sisters: Mary Johnston, a retired teacher in York, and Nancy Woods, retired director of Beaver County Adult Literacy in Monaca.
McCloskey Todd is married to attorney Steve Todd, and they live in Pittsburgh. Together they have three adult children and four grandchildren.
She grew up on Park Avenue in Ellwood City, and is a 1975 graduate of Lincoln High School. Her classmates voted her “Most Likely to Succeed.” She was a majorette in the marching band, and was a member of the high school choir and Choral Capers. She participated in numerous theatrical productions and was the 1975 Lawrence County Junior Miss.
From age 12 to 18, McCloskey Todd worked as a file clerk and secretarial assistant — full-time in the summers and part-time during the school years — for attorney James Keller. It was through Keller, and his wife, Beverly, that McCloskey Todd developed her passion for the law.
McCloskey Todd worked her way through college and law school with academic scholarships and work-study jobs. She is a 1979 honors graduate of Chatham College and a 1982 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, where she was a member of the Law Review. In 2004, she was awarded the LL.M. Degree in Judicial Process from the university of Virginia School of Law.
After 18 years of practicing law in Pittsburgh, she was elected as a judge of the Superior Court of Pennsylvania, where she served for eight years. She was then elected to the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, where she has served since 2008. She was retained for a second 10-year term in November 2017.
Tickets are $25 per person with seating limited to 250.
Members of the legal profession will also be recognized.
For more information, call Dom Viccari, program chairperson by calling (724) 657-4388 or email domvic584@gmail.com.
