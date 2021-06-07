State police say an Ellwood City man was seriously injured Sunday night when his motorcycle struck a guardrail in Wayne Township.
According to police, 65-year-old Keith W. Shaffer was eastbound on Wampum Road in Wayne Township just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday when his 2015 Harley-Davidson left the road and struck a residence sign, then a guardrail with a mailbox behind it. Shaffer was ejected from his motorcycle and landed approximately 30 feet from the place of impact.
Shaffer, who was wearing a helmet, was flown by STAT Medevac helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh. His condition is unknown.
Assisting state police at the scene were Noga Emergency Medical Services, Medevac Emergency Medical Services, STAT Medevac Emergency Services, firefighters from Wayne Township, Chewton and Wampum and Ellwood City boroughs, Ellwood City police and Beatrice Towing.
