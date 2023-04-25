Three months into her pregnancy, Kiara Bollinger learned her baby would likely die before birth. If he survived, he wouldn't live long.
So, while awaiting Evan's arrival, Bollinger and her postal worker husband, Eric, bonded with him from the mother's womb.
“We read stories to him and had family time,” the 33-year-old Chewton woman said.
Seven days after Evan's Jan. 7, 2019, birth, he passed.
On top of the tragedy, the couple had to fundraise to buy a headstone for Evan's grave. They sold T-shirts and her daughter's school raised money.
Bollinger doesn't want others faced with the loss of a child to worry about paying for a headstone.
Founder of Evan's Monumental Gifts, the 2008 Union High School graduate started the nonprofit in Evan's memory. The organization helps families pay for headstones after losing a child.
“I had such a hard time and felt like I had such an empty heart,” said Bollinger, whose daughter Sara is 9 and who gave birth to her 3-year-old son Eric 15 months after Evan's passing.
“I needed something to help me heal,” Bollinger said.
Evan's Monumental Gifts has scheduled its first fundraiser for July 22 at Calvin Presbyterian Church on 615 Crescent Ave. in Ellwood City. Business and individual sponsors are needed; donations are tax-deductible.
Scheduled for 5 to 9 p.m., the free event will include a carnival, petting zoo, face painting and carnival show.
Evan had Trisomy 13, a chromosome disorder characterized by having three copies of chromosome 13 in cells of the body instead of the usual two copies. The disorder led to the brain not dividing properly.
More than 50 percent of babies with the diagnosis die before birth or within the first year; the median life expectancy for Trisomy 13 babies is seven days.
Similar to down syndrome, the disorder comes with a lot of complications.
“His brain was abnormal, he had a cleft lip and pallet, and there were problems with his heart and lungs,” she said. “We just wanted to spend as much time as we could with him. We were so happy to meet and bond with him.”
Evan never left the neonatal intensive care unit.
After his death, Bollinger needed something to ease the grief and founded Evan's Monumental Gifts, a registered nonprofit.
In addition to hosting annual Christmas toy drives in New Castle through Be Kind for Evan Bollinger, the organization collected more than 500 toys for Akron Children's Hospital in 2020, donated thousands of dollars of baby items for New Beginnings Pregnancy Help Center in New Castle in 2021 and collected more than 1,000 new toys for the Ronald McDonald House in 2022.
Kim Young is proud of how Bollinger has channeled her grief.
“She is doing something positive that will help her community,” said Young, a Neshannock resident who works for the Bair Foundation, a child foster care agency.
A mother of two, Young met Bollinger through the Bair Foundation and is helping with the July fundraiser.
“I know what a difficult time it is (to lose a child),” the 47-year-old said. “You shouldn't have financial stress on top of that grief.”
Volunteer Crystal Frye, 49, of Ellwood City met Bollinger through her 9-year-old son, who goes to school with Sara.
Employed by medical supplier Omnicell, Frye encourages folks to help sponsor the July event.
“I think it's a really good cause,” said the mother of one. “I know people who have been affected by (the loss of a child). The last thing they want is to worry about needing a headstone. A lot of people can't afford that.”
All the money raised will go to families in need of headstones.
“Put yourself in that situation as a mom, a dad or grandparent,” Frye said. “We hope that others will see the need.”
Bollinger still believes Evan was born for a reason.
“This is giving me a sense of purpose after losing my son,” she said.
To reach Bollinger, write to hopeforevanbollinger@gmail.com, or go to evansmonumentalgifts.com.
