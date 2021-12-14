School next week in the Ellwood City school district will be all virtual.
District Superintendent Dr. Wesley Shipley announced that “after much thought, consideration, and discussion,” the district will hold school virtually for full days on Monday and Tuesday and will hold a half-day virtual session on Wednesday.
“This is an effort to reduce exposure to COVID prior to the holidays,” Shipley said.
After the holidays, school will return in-person on Jan. 3. When they do, the district will be instituting the state Health Department’s Test-to-Stay model where students will be offered a rapid test. Shipley said this will “greatly reduce the number of healthy students that are currently required to stay home.”
“I see many long-term benefits of this plan including improved in-person participation when we return on Jan. 3,” he said. “It is my hope that we experience a healthy holiday season and winter of 2022.”
During the remote session, school activities and sports will continue as normally scheduled. District busing schedules will also remain the same for those students who are bussed to school and to outside schools, such as the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center.
Breakfast and lunch will also continue to be provided to students as it was during previous remote learning sessions. Alex Spaulding, food service director, said free meals for all three days will be available for pick-up on Monday from 11 a.m. to noon at seven locations throughout the district.
Shipley said the decision was based on several factors. Since more than 70 students are absent and being quarantined because of community contacts with COVID, the remote session will allow a complete 14-day break and a reset of the numbers of students on quarantine.
With this plan in place, the last possible contact in school will be on Friday, which will make contact tracing more efficient and effective for school nurses, administrators, staff and families, Shipley said.
The remote plan will also allow the district to conduct a more thorough and extensive cleaning and disinfecting of all facilities. For more information on food distribution, check the district’s website at www.ellwood.k12.pa.us, or call (724) 752-1591, ext. 3020.
