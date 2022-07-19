Ellwood City Borough Council is reminding all borough residential and commercial property owners of their responsibilities for their properties.
The ordinances require the following:
•All exterior properties and premises must be maintained in a clean, safe and sanitary conditions.
•All premises must be maintained to eliminate weed or plant growth that is in excess of six inches tall. All noxious weeds are prohibited. Grass trimmings and yard waste are not to be strewn onto public streets or disposed of in catch-basins.
•All structures and exterior properties must be kept free from rodents and infestation, and free of any accumulated garbage, debris and rubbish. Rodents must be promptly exterminated by approved processes so as not to pose a threat to humans. A professional exterminator should be consulted for proper removal and elimination of rodents, at the property owner's expense.
•All accessory structures including garages, fences and walls must be kept structurally sound and in good repair.
•No inoperative or unlicensed motor vehicles may be parked, kept or stored on any properties, and no vehicles may be in a state of major disassembly at any time. Painting of vehicles is prohibited unless done inside an approved spray booth.
•Swimming pools must be kept in clean and sanitary conditions and in good repair.
•All exterior and interior premises must be kept free of any accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Any violations resulting in charges filed against a resident or property owner may result in fines and penalties in amounts consistent with state laws and local ordinances.
•Building and house numbers must be affixed to provide for emergency services. Numbers must be at least three inches high in Arabic numerals and visible from the street. Reflective style is recommended. Failure to comply could result in penalties.
Failure to meet any of the above conditions could be considered to be a code violation, the news release warns. Anyone who has questions or concerns, or who wants to report conditions that require the attention of borough code enforcement officer Ralph Chiapetta, or building officials, should contact the borough at (724) 758-7636.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.