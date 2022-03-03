A local contractor wanted by county detectives for accepting advance payment for work he never performed is also wanted by Ellwood City and Neshannock Township police for other similar offenses.
The Lawrence county District Attorney’s office has charged Kasey R. Greco, 45, of Hazel Avenue, in connection with the matter reported to the agency by an Ellwood City couple who said they had hired Greco of 9 Contracting to remodel their bathroom in October of 2021.
According to a criminal complaint, the couple reported they gave Greco $4,900 as a down payment from a veterans assistance grant the husband received.
A contract the couple had entered with Greco states he would have 90 days to begin the work.
However, Greco never showed up within the 90 days to do the work, the report states.
The couple tried to call and text him numerous times unsuccessfully, the report said.
Greco is charged with theft and receiving advance payment for services not performed. District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright has issued a warrant for his arrest.
The district attorney’s detective while investigating the case learned Greco also is wanted on a warrant on similar charges filed in August last year by the Neshannock Township police for reported contractor fraud, and on a third warrant for similar charges filed by Ellwood City police on Jan. 7 in a separate incident reported in Ellwood City, according to state court dockets.
Suspects are considered innocent until convicted or adjudicated in court.
