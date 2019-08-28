Eleven city residents filed nominating petitions yesterday to serve on the Government Study Commission.
New Castle voters will decide Nov. 5 whether to elect a government study commission to consider changing the existing form of government and elect seven members to serve on that commission.
Under the Act 47 exit plan, the city is directed to reorganize under the state's Home Rule charter which will allow officials to continue the earned income tax which the city has relied upon since becoming a financially-distressed community under Act 47. The city has held this classification since 2007.
Lawrence County voter registration/elections director Ed Allison yesterday commended the candidates on turning in their paperwork. Each of the candidates turned in petitions signed by at least 121 individuals and each signed required documents which included a candidate's affidavit, a waiver of expenses and a statement of financial interests.
"Everyone did their homework," he said. 'Everyone followed instructions, everyone did well for something so out of the ordinary," Allison said.
Allison said the last time city voters participated in this sort of election was 1963. At that time the city went from a commission form of government consisting of four members of council to the current Strong Mayor/Council form of government in January 1968.
Prospective candidates represent a fair cross section of the city.
The candidates are:
•Michael A. Dely of Delaware Avenue, an informational technician.
•Paul D. Neubecker of Marshall Avenue, a gunsmith.
•Marenda L. Zeronas of West Winter Avenue, a freelance artist.
•Michael F. Tempesta of East Reynolds Street, a utility operator.
•Eric G. Ritter of North Crawford Avenue, a service adviser.
•Susan U. Linville of North Beaver Street, a freelance writer/business owner.
•Mary E. Burris of East Meyer Avenue, a watershed specialist.
•Richard E. Conti Jr., of Hawthorne Street, a city police officer
•Marco A. Bulisco of Locust Street, a city firefighter.
•Anthony G. Mastrangelo of East Garfield Avenue, mayor of New Castle.
•Shannon N. Crisci-Brock of East Meyer Avenue, vice president of sales and operations.
