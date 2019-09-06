All Lawrence County voters who go to the polls on Nov. 5 will be voting on two-sided, 17-inch paper ballots.
County director of elections Ed Allison briefed the county election board at a special meeting yesterday about the ballot size, explaining that the two sides will accommodate the city's home rule charter candidates.
"Everybody will be voting on both sides of the ballot," he said, adding that includes voters outside of the city, too. Those who live outside the city will not vote on the study commission. But one question that will appear on the ballot will be the retention of Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox.
The board also approved the change of a polling site in the city's Sixth Ward. Voters who previously voted at Wesley United Methodist Church will vote Nov. 5 at the Lawrence County Cares building, which is the former West Side School on West Washington Street.
Members of the election board are Commissioner Steve Craig, county maintenance supervisor Frank Piccari and attorney John R. Seltzer. All three attended the meeting. Piccari and Seltzer were appointed to the board earlier this year by President Judge Dominick Motto. They are filling in for the other two commissioners, Dan Vogler and Bob Del Signore, both of whom were seeking nominations for re-election as commissioners in the May primary election. Del Signore was defeated in the race and Vogler will be a Republican candidate on the Nov. 5 ballot.
A home rule study commission question will be on the ballot, as well as a slate of candidates who will serve on the study commission if the question is approved by the voters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.