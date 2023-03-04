Former state Rep. Chris Sainato has announced his candidacy for the position of Lawrence County commissioner.
His name will be on the ballot as a Democratic candidate in the May 16 primary election.
A Union Township native and resident, Sainato served 28 years in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. During his tenure, he served as chairman of the Committee on Veterans Affairs and the Emergency Preparedness Committee. He also had worked as a district director to former Congressman Joe Kolter.
Sainato is a graduate of Union High School and Youngstown State University with a degree in business. He also had a brief stint as a teacher in the Shenango Area School District, before entering the government arena.
