Lawrence County Controller David Prestopine has announced his intention to run for reelection to his post in the May 16 primary. Prestopine, a resident of Union Township, is running on the Republican ballot for a four-year term. Prestopine filled the position as interim with the resignation of David Gettings, in August 2021. He was elected as controller in November 2021 and was sworn into office in January 2022 filling Gettings’ unexpired term. Altogether, Prestopine has 24 years of experience in the controller’s office, having served 21 years as chief deputy. A certified public accountant, he holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Westminster College. He is a member of the Pennsylvania State Association of County Controllers and he sits as secretary of Lawrence County salary and retirement boards.
