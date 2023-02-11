Anna Pascarella is seeking reelection to a fourth four-year term as a member of the New Castle Area School Board.
Pascarella, 59, as a city school board member also is in her third term as a member of the Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV board of directors and has served two years on the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center’s joint operating committee.
She plans to cross-file on both the Democrat and Republican ballots in the May 16 primary.
Pascarella is a member of the New Castle district’s personnel, athletics, education, budget and cafeteria committees.
A graduate of New Castle High School, Pascarella is a 1993 graduate of Slippery Rock University.
Professionally, she has been a manager of support services at Youngstown State University for 13 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.