Jodi Klabon-Esoldo, a resident of Mahoningtown, has announced her candidacy for reelection as Lawrence County Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts.
Klabon-Esoldo has worked in the prothonotary/clerk of courts and orphans court for 41 years, working her way up from courtroom clerk to chief deputy. She was made acting prothonotary in March 2018, upon the retirement of Helen I. Morgan, and held that position until her permanent appointment by Gov. Tom Wolf in December 2019.
She ran for the position in 2020, and was elected to a four-year term.
