Richard “R.J.” Johnson is seeking reelection to a second four-year term as Lawrence County coroner.
A lifelong Lawrence County resident who lives in Shenango Township, Johnson spent 20 years a as a full-time deputy coroner under former Coroner Russell S. Noga, and was elected to the lead position of coroner four years ago.
His existing term expires at the end of December. He is running on the ballot as a Democrat, but said he intends to wage a Republican write-in campaign.
Johnson is a board-certified, medico-legal death investigator, through the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators.
He is taking online college forensic pathology courses as part of his requirement for continuing education in his position.
He has completed at least 11 specialized training courses and certifications for death investigations.
