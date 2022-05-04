A New Castle tradition that goes back 128 years will be celebrated Friday when the Eintracht Männerchor presents its annual spring concert.
The performance will take place in the upstairs Festhall of the Eintracht Singing Society on Taylor Street. The concert is free and will begin at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
The program, sung by the all-male choir, will include songs by Schubert, German Lieder (songs) and folk tunes, along with English songs and anthems.
Also entertaining will be the club's youngest singers, the Eintracht Kinderchor, and special guests, the Bloomfield Liedertafel of Pittsburgh under the direction of Ed Helgerman.
The New Castle German community came together 128 years ago to share their culture and language and provide support and insurance for one another. Singing was a main focus of the culture, leading the German citizens to organize themselves as the The Eintracht Singing Society. Few organizations can claim such a long history in the county or around the nation.
The current director, Dan Forsberg of New Wilmington, is the Männerchor's fifth director in 128 years. Forsberg took up the position from former director Gerald Geisel, also of New Wilmington. Geisel held the baton for 35 years before retiring in 1999.
Forsberg also directs the Kinderchor, comprised of children ages 5 through 11, twho sing German and English folk songs, dressed in traditional German folk costumes or Trachten.
Immediately following the concert, all attendees are invited to join the singers in a time of Gemütlichkeit (or good times) with cookies and punch in the Festhall. The Rathskellar will be open downstairs to purchase other beverages.
