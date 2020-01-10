Two Edinburg residents are facing a slew of charges following the Jan. 3 seizure of more than 10 animals from a Marr Road residence.
Autumn Lake, 33, was charged Friday with eight counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, four counts of cruelty to animals and 23 counts of neglect of animals.
Cody Siders, 23, was also charged with eight counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, four counts of cruelty to animals and 23 counts of neglect of animals.
Mahoning Township Police were called to 175 Marr Road to assist Wendi Weigand, Lawrence County's humane police officer, on the morning of Jan. 3 after she received a tip about a possible cruelty to animals incident.
"The ones that were in the pens were very emaciated," said one of Lake's neighbors at the time who wanted to remain anonymous. "Animals should not live in those conditions."
The animal pens, according to the neighbor, were full of mud and feces.
The neighbor said she suspected the property is a puppy mill. Although the neighbor has not seen puppies, they saw three female dogs "hanging," or showing signs of giving recent birth.
"They were living in deplorable conditions," the neighbor said.
At the time of the incident, Mahoning Township police chief Robert Sipe indicated he was waiting for reports from a veterinarian before filing charges.
The charges were filed through District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson's office.
