A young driver apparently escaped injury when his car went into the Shenango River on Monday morning, near the Kings Chapel Road Boat Launch.
The car was on its roof in the river, but the driver was able to get out and onto the riverbank on his own.
The driver, whose name and age was not available, was eastbound on Kings Chapel Road at 9:20 a.m. when the accident occurred. A passerby spotted him sitting along the road and called 911, after which the driver's parents arrived and took him to UPMC Jameson for evaluation.
Neshannock Township police and fire department responded to the incident.
