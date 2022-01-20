New Castle police say a driver was charged for leaving an accident scene after he hit a phone pole and the downed wires caught fire.
The accident occurred around 2:25 a.m. Sunday on Croton Avenue at the intersection of Crawford Avenue. An officer reported driving in the area and seeing a utility pole on the ground, blocking the road and a damaged silver Toyota Camry was in a nearby parking lot.
Police said the front and side airbags were deployed and a tire was missing from the car and no driver was around.
While the officer was at the scene, a fire had started on the electrical lines and burned about 150 yards of the cables. The New Castle Fire Department was called to assist with putting it out.
A driver who pulled up told police he had followed the vehicle occupants to a house on Dewey Avenue.
Police said the car is registered to Patsy Carbone, 30, of Dewey Ave. Carbone’s girlfriend at that address told police that Carbone was driving the car when the accident occurred, the police report states.
No injuries were reported in the collision.
The police have cited Carbone with accidents involving damage to unattended vehicles or property. He will be sent a summons to appear in court.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
