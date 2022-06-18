Dear Dr. Roach: Would you recommend a prophylactic hysterectomy and oophorectomy for a 52-year-old overweight woman to address the increased cancer risk from long-term obesity? – J.T.
Answer: Surgery to prevent ovarian cancer is considered in those who are at the highest risk for ovarian cancer. This means those with genetic syndromes – BRCA 1 and 2 mutations, Lynch syndrome and some other less common genetic variants such as BRIP1 – who have lifetime risk of ovarian cancer, including fallopian tube and peritoneal cancer, of up to 46%.
The average woman has about a 1.5% risk of developing ovarian cancer in her lifetime. Obesity might increase that risk to 1.8%. There are clear risks of doing this type of surgery, and the risk of surgery outweighs the benefit in average-risk women and for those with mild risk factors, like obesity. Some experts will consider prophylactic surgery if the woman needs surgery anyway, such as removing the ovaries as well during a hysterectomy for fibroids. But never as a stand-alone surgery.
Cancer of the uterus (endometrial cancer) is likewise not recommended for prevention via hysterectomy in average-risk women, or even in women with obesity, who are at higher risk. Endometrial cancer risk can be reduced through weight loss (bariatric surgery, for example, reduces risk by 50% to 80%).
I don’t advocate for surgical prophylaxis except in women at highest risk due to genetic causes, like Lynch syndrome. Women should report any abnormal bleeding promptly.
Dear Dr. Roach: I am scheduled for an echocardiogram. It’s set for 3 p.m. in the afternoon. Do I need to fast for the day of the test? How about caffeine consumption? Is morning coffee a no-go? Is chocolate milk OK to consume prior to the procedure? What exactly are the dietary guidelines for an echocardiogram? – B.M.
Answer: An echocardiogram uses ultrasound waves to look at the heart. Ultrasound exams of the liver and gallbladder are done while fasting, because food causes the bile ducts to empty, and that makes the examination more difficult. Food does not affect a regular echocardiogram, so you can eat and drink as you’d like.
However, a stress echocardiogram – one where you exercise or are given medicine to speed up the heart – often uses medications that can be affected by caffeine, so drinking coffee and even having chocolate are out for 24 hours due to the possible side effects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.