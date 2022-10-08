Dear Dr. Roach: I have struggled with my sleep since early adulthood. Over the years, I have taken prescription and OTC sleep aids. Now that I am 65, I would like to do something more natural. I have a very regular bedtime routine. I have a cup of ginger tea, and I take 10 mg of melatonin and 500 mg of magnesium nightly. My only prescribed medication is a statin. I would like your advice/opinion as to the safety of these natural aids, as well as my statin. – P.C.
Answer: Ginger tea, melatonin and magnesium are all very safe at recommended doses. Ginger tea has almost no risk: It can cause reflux symptoms, such as heartburn, in some people. Melatonin is also generally safe, although I usually recommend 1 mg, not 10 mg, to people in their 60s, as it is probably just as effective, and even less likely to cause the unusual side effects of headache, dizziness or nausea. The major side effect of magnesium is diarrhea, but the likelihood of that depends on the type of magnesium salt. Magnesium oxide has much more elemental magnesium than magnesium glycinate, for example, and may cause more diarrhea. Five hundred milligrams of magnesium salt should be safe for people with normal kidney function. None of these has significant drug interactions with each other or with a statin.
Dear Dr. Roach: Please put my mind at ease. Each time I go for blood work, I am told my white blood cell count is very low. I am now being referred by my doctor to a hematologist, who wants me to do more blood work to look for things such as leukemia.
Also, they are wanting me to do an ultrasound of my abdomen to assess my liver and spleen. I am just so worried about all of this. They are saying that my levels have been low since 2019. I am so scared that I might have leukemia and only have a few years left to live. I’m scared of what the ultrasound will reveal. I’m 45 years old. – J.E.
Answer: Leukemia is very unlikely. Most leukemias have very high white blood cell counts. Although there are leukemias and other related blood diseases with very low white blood cell counts, the fact that yours has been constant for at least three years suggests you may just have lower-than-average white blood cell counts. This normal variant is especially common in people of African descent, Sephardic Jews, West Indians, Yemenites, Greeks and Arabs. You are doing exactly the right thing seeing a hematologist, who, I think, really will put your mind at ease.
(Dr. Roach regrets the he is unable to answer individual letters.)
