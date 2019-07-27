Downtown post office worker retires after 40 years

When he was 7 years old, Joe Juliano began collecting postage stamps.
He gave up the hobby 25 years ago. Now, he’s finally leaving stamps behind as well. On Friday, Juliano, who has been the window clerk at the downtown post office in Cascade Galleria since 2008, retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 40 years.
"This is the best job I've ever done," he said.
Although Juliano said he made many friends and enjoyed his work, "40 years is enough. It's time to retire," he said.
Still fit at 64 — he won't turn 65 until December — Juliano plans to spend some time pursuing his hobbies, playing some golf and doing yard work.
"I followed my my father into the postal system," Juliano said. "It's ironic. I started working on June 30, 1979. He retired on June 30, 1978, one year to the day before I started."
Juliano said his father had been a mail sorter. Neither one was ever a letter carrier.
Reflecting on his long career, Juliano said he had completed his junior year at Penn State University, majoring in geography and intending to teach when he was contacted by the post office who offered him a job.
"I was torn. I could go back to school or go to the post office. I took the job and have no regrets," he said.
Juliano said he's seen many changes in his time with the post office.
"For one thing, it cost 15 cents to mail a letter when I started," he said. "Now it's 55 cents."
He said he's enjoyed seeing various stamps over the years, noting that he currently has Muppets and frogs, a top seller, for sale. "But the flag, a design that changes every year, is always the number one seller."
Juliano said the post office doesn't see the volume of mail it once did.
"With so many using computers we see fewer letters than we once saw, but due to eBay and online shopping, there is no shortage of parcels and packages," he said.
Even more packages went through the post office during the First Gulf War in 1990-91, he said, when local people had sons and daughters serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Juliano said he sees a lot of walk-in traffic as people by stamps and money orders.
"I get a lot of business on the first and third of each month for money orders," he said. "It's nothing to sell 100 per day."
Juliano said he has never been a mail carrier but has done many other jobs.
"The most difficult was working the sorting machine, something we don't do any more," he said. "You did the job sitting down, but letters came through going by at one per second. It was stressful."
Now, he said, letters are read by an optical scanner, and the sorting operation has been relocated from New Castle. All letters are sent to Pittsburgh for processing.
Other jobs Juliano performed were bulk mailing, manual sorting, passports and worked in the accounting office for seven years.
He was a window clerk at the main post office on Cascade Street from 1995 until 2008, and since 2008 has been the clerk at the downtown post office in Cascade Galleria, where he usually works alone.
Juliano said he's looking forward to retirement.
"It's time to take it easy, sleep in in the morning." he said. He also wants to give more time to his passion — collecting vintage comic books.
"I enjoy the 1950s and 1960s super heroes comics — Batman, Spiderman, the Fantastic Four — the ones that I read growing up. There is a lot of interest in them now since the movies came out. I have some of the comics of my youth which I bought for 12 cents," he said. "They're getting pricy, now they're $4 or $5 each. But it's fun to go to the comic book stores and look for them.
"I've enjoyed the work," Juliano said. "I've been happy to work with the people of New Castle. I have regular customers, some come in daily. They always have a good word to say. If they have a complaint, want to speak to the postmaster or supervisor, I tell them they have to call the main office."
Juliano's customers, learning of his retirement plans, proved him correct. "He's the best," said one woman buying stamps, "He's always nice. And friendly,"
Another regular, Larry Fitzhugh, came in to talk baseball. Learning of Juliano's pending retirement, Fitzhugh said, "He's put in his time. He's a dedicated public servant. I don't know what I'd do if I had to deal with the public every day for 40 years. But he always has a smile. I know there are days he didn't feel like doing it. I'm proud of you, Joe, 40 years."
