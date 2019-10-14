(This is the first part of a two-part series looking at DON Services neighborhood revitalization project near the Lawrence County courthouse.)
DON Services has six new homes in the works on New Castle’s Lower East side, and has requested a grant to fund the construction of nine more.
But what the organization is really building, Court Hower said, is hope.
The new homes are part of the Court Street Project, a two-year-old effort to revitalize the declining neighborhoods around the Lawrence County courthouse through demolition and rehabilitation as well as the creation of new houses.
“About a year and a half ago,” said Hower, DON’s executive vice president of community resources and development, “I had someone tell me ‘My wife and I were going to list our house for sale’ and I just had another homeowner there recently say that ‘if it wasn’t for what is going on up here, we would have sold.’ They want to see what’s in store for the neighborhood now.
“You’ve seen a neighborhood that has been slowly deteriorating, and people lost hope. Now that they’ve seen everything from the vacant, blighted property rehabs, community gardens, new home builds, they’re seeing hope, and its peaking interest where that community’s heading.”
Still on the way may be new sidewalks, curb cuts and repaved streets, which would be paid for through a $2.2 million multimodal grant for which the city has applied.
“Last year,” Hower said, “there was about half a million dollars invested in the lower East Side. This year, we will have invested $1.2 million. And next year, if we receive the multimodal grant, it could easily be over $3.5 million.”
Moreover, the project that originally was to focus on revitalizing Court Street from Walnut Street to Ray Street is expanding into surrounding blocks, and there are plans for two new homes and another community garden on the South Side as well.
It’s a snowballing effort that began with rather modest goals.
BEGINNINGS
The Court Street Project sprang from the Building New Castles and Blueprint Communities initiatives. The latter, Hower said, focused on three areas: downtown revitalization, the Riverwalk Trail and stabilization and revitalization of neighborhoods adjacent to the downtown.
DON — Disability Options Network — joined the conversation “because we wanted to make a couple of homes accessible and provide more housing choices for individuals with disabilities,” Hower said, adding the Kimberly Koller-Jones of the Blueprint Committee selected the Lower East side.
“It was a neighborhood that was slowly declining,” he said, “but at the same time you could see that there were still a lot of homeowners who took pride in their homes. So we saw a lot of opportunity there.”
The Court Street Project got rolling in early 2017, at the same time that the Lawrence County Land Bank was birthed. The Land Bank provided the project with its first three properties (one was demolished, two were rehabbed), and has since become integral to the project’s success.
“The county land bank has been awesome,” said Anita McKeever, administrator of community resources for DON. “We just say what we want, and they help us. Without them, this project would be a lot more difficult.”
The Land Bank, though, also benefits.
“Originally, this area had just under 40 properties that were owned by the county in its repository,” Hower said. “It’s down to seven or eight now. We’ve gone from properties that were overgrown, no taxes, nobody for accountability, down to about seven or eight. The ones that are left, some will be side lots for owner-occupieds, and we’ll be down to just a handful.
“Now we’re starting on (the expanded) area, which has over 40 properties in the repository, and it’s probably even down from that because we took some of them for our new home builds.”
EVOLUTION
As the Court Street Project’s reach grew, its vision expanded as well.
“As far as our intentions were, we just wanted to make a couple of homes accessible from the standpoint of our organization’s mission,” Hower said of the project’s beginnings. “This has far exceeded all of our expectations. It continues to grow.
“We started looking holistically at the community — what needed to be done,” Hower said. “We started working on finding funding for owner-occupied rehab to help the homeowners up there. Then we began with new home builds that are now taking off. We have six officially planned — four of them are technically under construction — and we put in for a grant for nine more homes on the Lower East Side. We find out in December if that goes through.”
In addition, a community garden materialized on Richelieu Street. Supported and facilitated by DON, it actually was planted, maintained and harvested by neighborhood residents. A second garden — this one to be designated a pumpkin patch — is planned for Court Street.
Funding for the project comes from multiple sources, including the Caroline Knox Trust, the Almira Foundation, Lawrence County Community Foundation and First Commonwealth Bank. Also key is the FHL — Federal Home Loans Bank — which, along with the county and DON Management, provides gap funding.
The “gap” is the difference between what it costs to build each new home — $120,000 to $140,000 — and the home’s projected selling price, which is between $40,000 and $50,000. FHL’s Affordable Housing program awarded DON $375,774 to cover the shortfall.
“A lot of people are looking at it as, ‘You’re losing $90,000 per house. Why are you doing it? What aren’t you building in Neshannock?’ “ Hower said. “We’re looking at every time one of these houses is built, it’s stabilizing the neighborhood, and incrementally increasing the value of the homes around it. That’s what we’re focused on.
“When (current neighborhood homeowners) are paying down their mortgage, and the value of their home has declined, they can’t get a home equity line to deal with roofs or windows, different things like that,” he went on. “That’s why we need the owner-occupied funds as well, to be able to help those homeowners. Each one of those owner-occupied houses that the owner fixes up, that also helps with values in the neighborhood and stabilizing it.”
DON is hoping that more assistance will come through an Elm Street Program designation, which the agency is looking to get for the neighborhood. To qualify for the designation and the funding and technical assistance it can provide, a residential neighborhood must have been in existence since at least 1961; be located within a half-mile of a commercial district; display signs of deterioration; and be in need of revitalization.
A partnership among city and county officials, as well as the Lawrence County Board of Realtors, has provided funding for DON to compile “a snapshot of what the community looks like and develop a plan to address the issues and move forward.”
“The reason that municipalities and communities don’t go after that is that it takes funding to have the plan done,” Hower said. “We are fortunate to have those three partners commit the funding for it.”
