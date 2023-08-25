A Dollar General tractor-trailer that jack-knifed and overturned on Butler Avenue at 5 a.m. Friday knocked out electrical power to a nursing home and resulted in the road being closed indefinitely throughout the day.
New Castle police said the truck, driven by a Pittsburgh driver coming from West Virginia, was traveling too fast and the roads were wet when he lost control of the rig and it tipped over, taking out power lines, damaging poles, knocking down a tree and damaging the yards and storm culverts on either side of the road. The truck was horizontal blocking the road and on its side for the morning hours.
The truck reportedly was carrying dry goods and nothing spilled from the rig, nor were there any hazardous materials, according to New Castle police.
New Castle police fire department and public works personnel rerouted traffic around the area for several hours during the day.
A neighbor, identified by police as Matt Graziani, ran to the rescue of the driver, who was suspended from his seatbelt, according to New Castle police traffic Lt. Chris Fabian. He said Graziani cut the driver out of the truck and helped him to escape unharmed.
The power was off at the Haven Convalescent Home and in the surrounding neighborhood for severral hours. Fabian said the road was expected to remain closed most of the day until the truck could be removed.
Damage elsewhere from a storm in the area overnight summoned Penn Power to other calls and the police and fire departments were waiting for the utility company to arrive to repair the poles.
Jacobs towing of New Castle was going to try to remove the truck from the road, Fabian said.
A nurse at the Haven said the electrical power was restored around 10:15 a.m., nearly five hours later. She said the home has generators that sustained operations until the power was back on.
