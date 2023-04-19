The New Castle Area School Board has promoted an assistant principal and reduced its French classes and teacher hours to half time for next year.
Surrounded by his wife and five children at the board meeting Monday, Sean Van Eman was named as the head senior high school principal, effective July 1. He will assume the post upon the retirement of existing Principal Richard Litrenta, who has been a district principal for about 20 years.
The board hired Van Eman in January as assistant high school principal, preparing him in advance for Litrenta’s June 30 retirement.
The board in an 8-0 vote approved Van Eman for the top principal’s job at a pay of $130,000 for the 2023-24 school year.
Board member Kenny Rice did not attend the meeting, and member Karen Humphrey, who also as absent, voted by phone.
Van Eman, a New Castle High School graduate, is returning with his family to the New Castle area from Waynesburg, Greene County, where he has been director of academic accountability and innovation and Title IX coordinator at Central Greene School District since 2020. Before that he held the position of principal and special education supervisor for the Intermediate Unit I in Washington County.
Van Eman earned his bachelor’s degree from Slippery Rock University and completed his graduate studies and administration requirements at Duquesne University.
The board in a 7 to 1 vote agreed to reduce the French teaching position from full time to half time. Board member Marco Bulisco voted against the move.
“I feel we should encourage as many students as we can to take foreign languages,” he said.
Acting Superintendent Richard Rossi, explained the rationale. He projected an enrollment of 16 students in the French program next year, where this year, the district has 28 enrolled. The district’s full-time French instructor, Bella Sarandrea, is off work under the Family Medical Leave Act, he said. He has had to call a French substitute teacher, Gloria Soubra-Stumpf, out of retirement to take over the French classes. She has been teaching the classes since mid-March, he said.
In other personnel matters, the district:
•Hired two computer technology technicians, each at salaries of $45,000 plus single benefits. They are Michael Mozzocio and Anthony Anzalone, both of New Castle. Mozzocio’s mother, Dawn, is a full-time administrative secretary for the district, and he has been working with the district during the summer for three years. He will graduate from Youngstown State University in May with a degree in computer science and information technology. Anzalone is son of the Vince Anzalone, now deceased, who had been a high school English teacher. His mother, Lisa, organizes a Relay for Life event for her late husband annually. Anzalone will receive a bachelor’s degree in May in information technology and security from Southern New Hampshire University.
Rossi said both candidates were recommended by the Midwestern Intermediate IV, assistant to the superintendent Tabitha Marino and district business manger Joe Ambrosini. The district received four applicants, and all were initially interviewed, Rossi said. The hiring of Mozzocio and Anzalone will make five computer technicians altogether in the district.
•Accepted the resignations of Donna Neff, math teacher, effective June 9, and Ronna Stewart, personal care assistant, retroactive to April 5.
•Hired Robyn Martone as a personal care assistant.
•Added Lou Abraham (English), Briana Bell (biology), Gloria Soubra-Stumpfas (French) and Shannon Newswonder (nurse) to the district’s substitute list.
