District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson has been recertified as a member of the Pennsylvania Judiciary after successfully completing a week of continuing legal education course work.
Conducted by the Minor Judiciary Education Board and the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts, the educational program for Magisterial District Judges is held in Harrisburg. The week-long instructional program is designed to ensure that district judges remain current in a variety of legal topics and management techniques required to fairly adjudicate cases and effectively supervise a district court office.
A spokeswoman for the agencies said that all four district judges in Lawrence County will go through the certification at different times, and their completions of the courses and recertifications will be made public as they occur.
Nicholson, an attorney, has been an elected district judge for nearly 14 years. She won the nomination in the May primary election for re-election to her judgeship, and she will run unopposed in the Nov. 2 general election. She will begin her new term in January.
