New Castle Area School District students soon will be seeing a new form of discipline that will involve students taking strong leadership roles.
The district is on the brink of starting its own Air Force Junior ROTC program, mimicking a similar program in the West Mifflin School District.
The school board in a 9-0 vote at its Sept. 12 meeting approved the hiring of Master Sergeant Anthony D’Urso of Warren, Ohio, as instructor for the district’s up and coming 10-month program. Interim Superintendent Richard Rossi said an overseeing officer also will be hired. He foresees the JROTC starting up sometime this year.
The U.S. Department of Defense pays 50 percent of D’Urso’s wages, with the school district paying the other half under a 10-month contract. The participating district hires U.S. Air Force applicants for the program who are recommended by the Air Force.
District business manager Joseph Ambrosini said the total cost to the district for the program will be $3,600 per month or about $43,200 this year, including D’Urso’s benefits and all costs. The Air Force pays the other half of his wages and benefits, which in all would total $72,000 for the 10 months.
Rossi told the school board some students already are signed up for JROTC.
High school Principal Rich Litrenta reported that students signed up late last year after the administrators met and informed them about the program. They were to meet with their guidance counselors if they were interested and, at the high school level, 22 have signed up so far, he said.
That number includes 11 freshmen, two sophomores, five juniors and four seniors.
“We thought we’d have about 100 the first year,” Rossi said, “and we’re on our way.”
The program also is available to eighth graders in school districts where the junior high is connected to the senior high. Rossi said the junior high-level students can enroll once the instructor begins teaching in the district.
The Air Force gives you a target date where they would like you to have 100 or more student enrolled,” Litrenta said, adding, “That’s their goal.”
Rossi anticipates the program will be gearing up during the second semester of this school year.
“It’s a great opportunity,” he said, adding that by next year, “you’ll see these kids in their military uniforms at a lot of high school events. It’s very prestigious.”
The seed for a junior ROTC program at New Castle was planted last fall when four teens and ROTC instructors visited the school board meeting from West Mifflin. The youths shared stories about how the program has shaped their lives, sparking enthusiasm among the board members who were eager to look into a similar program at New Castle. The West Mifflin group was led by Senior Master Sgt. Oreste “Otis” DiCerbo, who grew up in New Castle, went to New Castle High and spent 21 years in active duty in the Air Force.
DiCerbo had encountered now-retired Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio at a social function and in discussing the program, she invited him and other JROTC leaders and students to present their program to the school board.
West Mifflin’s JROTC program has existed since 2004 as one of six sites chosen nationally for the model at that time. Today, the Air Force has availability for 37 Junior ROTC programs in Pennsylvania high schools, and so far, 24 are established, DiCerbo said last year. He’s hoping the New Castle would become the 25th.
The program teaches the students leadership, responsibility, discipline and structure.
Students who join the JROTC are not obligated to join the military, but those who enlist right after graduation will be able to do so at higher pay grades, apply for scholarships and apply directly to senior ROTC programs and military academies, receiving credit for one semester, or one year of the college Air Force ROTC program.
The program’s goal in the schools is to shape the youths into better citizens and better students academically during their high school years. The positivity they reflect also impacts other students, DiCerbo had told the board. He noted that cadets in the program have shown marked improvements in class attendance and grade point average.
The students who join the program are issued uniforms by the Air Force. They live under a strict “student code of honor,” that pledges honesty, respect, self-respect, self-care, maturity and self-discipline and other positive traits. JROTC teaches them to become better speakers and to become role models for the other students.
An advantage to the enrolled students is that they get to travel to air force bases, air and space museums and other locales, trips that are made affordable through fundraising.
The cadets can participate in many of the ROTC’s after-school activities, as well as regular school activities. There also is a community service requirement of them.
They must meet the same standards as the Air Force, and “Developing Citizens of Character” is the ROTC motto.
