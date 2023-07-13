The delayed distribution of vouchers for 2,000 Lawrence County senior citizens to spend at farmers’ markets has been rescheduled.
Vouchers valued $50 will be available from 9:30 to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Challenges, Options in Aging at 2706 Mercer Road in New Castle and ON Thursday at the agency’s office at 1405 Woodside Ave. in Ellwood City.
To qualify, residents must turn 60 by Dec. 1 and meet federal income guidelines. A one-person household can make up to $26,793 a year to receive five, $10 vouchers; two-person, $36,482; and three-person, $45,991.
A problem with printing the state Department of Agriculture vouchers delayed the June distribution.
The program provides WIC recipients and low-income seniors with locally grown fruits and vegetables. More than 1,160 participating farmers are at 828 farm stands and 88 farmers’ markets in Pennsylvania.
In Lawrence County, those accepting vouchers include the Ken’s Farm Market at 1200 Croton Ave., N&N Produce at 296 N&N Lane, New Castle Farmers’ Market at Washington and East streets, Sievers Farm Market at 2015 E. Washington St., Sperdute Farms at 206 Kildoo Road, and Valley Home Farm at 3433 State Route 956, all New Castle; Mijavec Feed & Supply at 294 Cheriwood Road, Pulaski; Villa Maria Market at 288 Villa Drive; Apple Castle at 277 State Route 18 and Fresh Market Place at 129 Chestnut St., both in New Wilmington; Dawson’s Orchards at 122 Petersburg Road and Enon Country Gardens at 363 Anderson Road, both in Enon Valley; and Ellwood City Farmers’ Market.
Vouchers for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program more than doubled this year, up from $24. Vouchers can be spent through the Nov. 30 market season.
Challenges, Options can be reached at 724-658-3729
