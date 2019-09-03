The Diocese of Pittsburgh has chosen Ethics Point as a third-party reporting system to receive questions related to suspected wrongdoing in parishes, schools or diocesan offices.
In addition, the diocese has contracted with a firm to assist in assessing allegations of child sexual abuse, and has appointed a successor to the diocese’s longtime victim assistance coordinator, who will retire at the end of this year.
The changes were announced by Bishop David Zubik outlined in his pastoral letter, The Church Healing.
“All of these are important steps in our commitment to continually improve and expand the efforts that this diocese began decades ago to reach out to victims/survivors and to prevent abuse from occurring in the first place,” Zubik said. “Everyone who serves in this diocese, from the bishop to blue collar workers, must be held to the same high standards of moral and professional behavior. Anyone must be able to report misconduct without fear of reprisal.”
Ethics Point, a service of Navex Global, allows any interested party, including parishioners, employees and volunteers, to report suspected financial, professional or personal misconduct in any parish, school or within any office of the Diocese of Pittsburgh. More than 30 dioceses already use Ethics Point.
The service will be available via hotline and online 24/7, allowing people to make anonymous, secure reports in multiple languages. Contact information will be published once it is operational.
Ethics Point does not replace either the clergy abuse hotline (1-888-808-1235) that the Diocese of Pittsburgh has operated since 2004 for reporting allegations of child sexual abuse or the obligation to report such abuse to PA Childline (800-932-0313) if the victim is still a minor. Diocesan officials will continue to report all allegations of child sexual abuse to law enforcement, regardless of the victim’s current age or of how long ago the abuse is alleged to have occurred.
Additionally, the diocese has chosen CSI Investigators, Inc., founded and run by professionals experienced in law enforcement, to staff the diocesan Office for Investigations and Monitoring. CSI personnel will conduct any diocesan inquiry into allegations that would not be the purview of investigations by law enforcement or other civil authorities. CSI investigations do not replace civil investigations, and the diocese immediately reports all allegations to law enforcement.
CSI will also work on the development of a supervised framework to monitor diocesan clergy who were permanently removed from ministry due to substantiated allegations of child sexual abuse but who cannot be dismissed from the clerical state due to age, illness or canonical restriction, as determined by the Holy See. The office operates under the direction of Jane Sarra, who oversees the diocesan Secretariat for the Protection of Children, Youth and Vulnerable Adults.
Finally, Rita Flaherty, a master's -evel social worker who has been the diocesan victim assistance coordinator since 1993, will retire at the end of 2019. Zubik has appointed Sister Anna Marie Gaglia of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Baden to succeed her. Sister Anna Marie will work alongside Flaherty for three months, beginning Oct. 1, to make the transition as smooth as possible.
Sister Anna Marie has worked as a family therapist, school guidance counselor, secondary and college teacher and school administrator. In addition to her undergraduate degree from Carlow University, she has a master’s degree in counseling from the University of Pittsburgh and has done advanced training at the Gestalt Institute of Cleveland. She has most recently worked in organizational development and leadership coaching for religious communities and non-profit organizations.
“For more than a quarter century, Rita Flaherty has been the compassionate first point of contact between victims/survivors and the diocese, and has assisted them as they sought both healing and justice,” Zubik said. “Sister Anna Marie will build on that solid foundation with her pastoral heart for those who hurt and with her determination to see that the Church’s first priority is to do the will and the work of the Good Shepherd.”
