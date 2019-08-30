A priest who once served in New Castle has been placed on administrative leave by the Diocese of Pittsburgh.
The diocese is responding to an accusation made through the Independent Reconciliation and Compensation Program. The accusation, according to the diocese, alleges that Father Robert Cedolia sexually abused a minor in the 1990s while he served as pastor of Our Lady of Joy Parish in Holiday Park.
Cedolia now is the priest-administrator of the parishes of Saint Clare in Clairton, Holy Spirit in West Mifflin, Saint Thomas a Becket in Jefferson Hills and Saint Elizabeth of Hungary in Pleasant Hills. He has been a priest in active ministry for 41 years. This is the first allegation that has ever been raised involving Cedolia, and he denies the accusation.
Cedolia arrived in New Castle in 1993 with the merger of St. Mary and Madonna parishes. He remained here until 1996, when he received a new assignment in Plum.
In a statement, the Diocese said that "Safety of young people is of utmost concern to the Diocese of Pittsburgh. We will follow our procedures for response to such allegations."
According to the diocese, Cedolia has taken up a temporary residence while the allegation is investigated. While he is on administrative leave he is not allowed to engage in public ministry. He cannot administer the sacraments, dress in clerical attire or identify himself as a priest. If a determination is made that the accusations are true, those restrictions will become permanent, the diocese said. If it is determined that the allegation is unfounded, "all that is possible will be done to restore Father Cedolia’s reputation and return him to ministry."
The District Attorney of Allegheny County has been notified of the allegation.
"We continue as a faith community to pray for all victims/survivors, and to encourage victims/survivors of clergy abuse to come forward," the diocese said. "If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused by a representative of the Diocese of Pittsburgh, please contact the Office for Victim Assistance at 1-888-808-1235. If the victim is still a minor, contact PA Childline at 1-800-932-0313."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.