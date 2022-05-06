A Detroit area man is facing charges after police found a variety of drugs in his pockets and in his shoe following a traffic stop.
A criminal complaint filed against Rashad Wahid Akbar, 33, of Eastpointe, Michigan, also indicates that the police seized $1,005 that he had in his possession when he was pulled over just after midnight Thursday in the 1000 block of Butler Avenue.
Police stopped the tan GMC SUV that Akbar was driving, because it had dark window tint. The officer said he approached the vehicle and smelled marijuana, the court papers say.
According to the report, Akbar had 3.7 grams of suspected crack cocaine in his shoe and 3.3 grams of suspected fentanyl and 4.3 grams of suspected marijuana in his pockets at the time of his arrest, in addition to the cash.
Akbar is facing three counts of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license and operating a vehicle with unsafe equipment.
Akbar was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
