Over $45,000 in disputed funds within the city's budget were not transferred into New Castle City Council's contingency fund.
That's the indication from financial documents received by the New Castle News through a Right to Know request.
On March 10, city council voted to move $48,279.56 -- intended to cover the salary of an assistant public works director -- into its contingency fund because the position had not been filled. The following day, the city's solicitors supplied a legal opinion to Mayor Chris Frye, saying "It is our opinion that the ordinance does not contemplate and permit city council to randomly transfer funds between line items once the budget has been adopted unless it is anticipated that there are insufficient funds to pay items from an already allocated budget account. The request is to come from the department of the CFO (chief financial officer) and is not initiated by city council."
Frye later filled the position, paying the new employee $1,460 on April 4 from a line item that council insisted no longer existed. Council members said Frye would need to ask council to remove money from the contingency fund in order to create a salary for the assistant public works director.
Council has been discussing the funds since its Feb. 25 caucus meeting.. During an April 9 council meeting conducted by Zoom conference call, councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile said her understanding was that “we legally did it (transfer) by motion, second and vote that that money needed to be moved into council contingency until such time that either we had a request for money to come out of council contingency or if we rescind that motion.”
In response to a query from the mayor, Gavrile said that council had moved the funds to "safeguard" them, so that the assistant public works director position could not be filled without council's knowledge.
The News received a copy of the solicitors' opinion after filing a Right to Know request June 18. The News filed a second request June 22 with the city's legal assistant Kala Matthews, seeking documentation showing the location of the funds, the date the funds were transferred and whether the funds had been drawn upon. Those documents were supplied by Matthews on Tuesday.
Three documents were provided: the public works salary and wages page from the city's budget; a budget distribution history report; and an expenditure detail inquiry. Highlighted on the wages page were the salaries of the director of public works, assistant public works director and watchman/dispatcher salaries as well as longevity. The combined total of those four line items was $200,475.56.
The expenditure detail inquiry detailed an account titled PW (public works) Admin Salaries and Wages. A change in account on January 1, 2020, showed the addition of $200,475.56, meaning the funds were never out of the mayor's control to disperse without permission from council, according to business administrator Stephanie Dean.
"The documents provided show you that the funds remain in the assistant public works line item as per the adopted budget and have not been transferred," Dean said in an email to The News.
After reviewing the three documents, council president Tom Smith called the situation "troubling."
"We (council) did want that money to go into council contingency," Smith said."We need some explanation here. We need some more specific details on exactly how these funds are being expended."
Since council legally voted to move the funds on March 10, Smith said, and the funds were not drawn upon until April 4, he was confused as to why the funds had not been transferred in the interim.
Smith was also confused as to why the employee is being paid out of the public works account as the assistant director when he as far as he knows the employee works in code enforcement.
"This is something that raises concerns for city council," Smith said. "How do we have someone being paid from an earmarked line item from public works and is working code?"
Smith believes it may have been a miscommunication, but said he plans on contacting the city's solicitors and Mayor Chris Frye about these questions.
