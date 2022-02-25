The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has initiated a 60-day public comment period beginning Saturday for a new regulation to protect Pennsylvanians’ drinking water from PFAS chemicals.
PFAs are a class of synthetic chemicals used since the 1940s to make water, heat, and stain-resistant products such as cookware, carpets, clothing, furniture fabrics, paper packaging for food and other resistant materials.
These chemicals are persistent in the human body and throughout the environment. PFAs have been associated with adverse health effects but are classified by scientists as emerging chemicals because the risks they pose to human health and the environment are not completely understood.
The comment period concerns a proposed rule to set maximum contaminant levels in drinking water for two forms of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) — to protect the public from potential adverse developmental and immune system effects linked to exposure to them. The comment period will close April 27.
“Since Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order in 2018, DEP has worked tirelessly to protect Pennsylvanians from these chemicals,” DEP secretary Patrick McDonnell said in a news release. “This public comment period allows stakeholders to share their feedback and concerns as we continue to put the safety and health of Pennsylvanians first.”
The proposed rule would set a maximum contaminant levels of 14 parts per trillion for PFOA, and of 18 parts per trillion for PFOs, which are stricter limits compared to the U.S.Environmental Protection Agency’s lifetime Health Advisory Leve of 70 ppt for PFOS and PFOA combined.
This proposed rule-making represents an unprecedented step of setting a Pennsylvania-specific MCL for drinking water. In June 2021, DEP’s final results from sampling public water systems for PFAS were released from statewide sampling that began in July 2019. Due to these efforts, Pennsylvania is at the forefront of states taking proactive steps to address PFAs. More information on Pennsylvania’s efforts to address PFAs can be found at this webpage: www.dep.pa.gov/PFAs.
Comments may be submitted to the state’s Environmental Quality Board through DEP’s eComment system at http://www.ahs.dep.pa.gov/eComment.
Comments may also be sent via e-mail at RegComments@pa.gov. Each comment must include a subject heading of the proposed rule-making and the name and address of the person submitting the comment. Written comments may be mailed to the Environmental Quality Board, P.O. Box 8477, Harrisburg, PA 17105-8477.
The board will also hold five virtual public hearings on the proposed rule-making during the week of March 21, via Webex, at the following dates and times:
•1 p.m., March 21
•6 p.m. March 22
•1 p.m., March 23
•9 a.m., March 24
• 9 a.m., March 25.
Information on how to participate in the hearings will be posted on the EQB’s webpage found through the Public Participation tab on DEP’s website at www.dep.pa.gov (select “Public Participation,” then “Environmental Quality Board.”)
Persons who want to present testimony at one of the hearings must contact Jennifer Swan at (717) 783-8727 or RA-EPEQB@pa.gov by 5 p.m. March 18 to reserve a time to present testimony.
