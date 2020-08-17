Democrats tap array of faith leaders to speak at convention

FILE - Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde of the Esiscopal Diocese of Washington speaks during a service outside St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, in a Friday, June 19, 2020 file photo. The Democratic Party is tapping a diverse group of faith leaders to speak at its presidential nominating convention this week. Among those speakers is Bishop Mariann Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, who will deliver the benediction on Tuesday, the second night of the Democratic convention.