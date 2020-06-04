Lawrence County's election officials have measures in place to protect voter privacy, but the state Democratic committee is objecting to the fact that certain mail-in ballots that disclose the voter identities won't be counted in Tuesday's Primary Election results.
The Pennsylvania Democratic State Committee filed a civil action Tuesday in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas, seeking to have all ballots counted that county elections officials had set aside because the county received them without secrecy measures intact.
The objection was filed in court by attorney Jason A. Medure of the law firm Medure, Bonner Bellissimo LLC.
According to county elections director Ed Allison, about 400 ballots from voters of both parties are in a stack set aside because the identities of those who submitted them were apparent. They had arrived either without being inserted into secrecy ballot envelopes but with the voter's name and party on the envelope, or the ballots had return address stickers or personal notes on them, identifying who the voters were.
Lawrence County Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto was to hear arguments in the case at 8:30 a.m. today. Thomas W. Leslie, the county solicitor, and Carrie Flannery, assistant county solicitor, were to represent the county board of elections in court.
Medure's filing states that the Democratic party has information and believes that the board of directors and elections staff intend to discard and not count those ballots.
The board's failure to canvass and count these ballots that lack the privacy envelopes are in violation of the provisions of the state Election Code, the filing says, and the rights of electors to vote and have their ballots counted under the U.S. and Pennsylvania constitutions, including the Equal Protection and Due Process clauses, and in light of candidates for federal office on the ballot, the Voting Rights Act.
Medure contends in the filing that while people voting by mail or by absentee are instructed to use the privacy envelope supplied to them in submitting the ballot, there is nothing in the state election code that authorizes a county election board to discard a ballot cast without a privacy envelope.
The court filing includes an email letter sent May 24 to all county election officials by Jonathan M. Marks, deputy secretary for elections and commissioners, Department of State. While Marks' letter states that counties are "required" to set aside absentee or mail-in ballots enclosed in official election ballot envelopes that contain any text, mark or symbol revealing the voter's identity, "there is no statutory requirement, nor is there any statutory authority, for setting aside such ballots because the voter forgot to properly insert it into the official election ballot envelope."
"We simply have a very different interpretation of the law than the Pennsylvania Democratic party has," Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said Thursday. He also sits as chairman of the county board of elections. He would not comment on the county's postiion in the case, because it is in litigation.
"We will do whatever the court finds is the appropriate interpretation of the law," he said. "This isn't adversarial, it's a disagreement in the interpretation of the election law that is being settled in court. We'll do whatever they tell us to do."
Boyd added that, "Our job is to safeguard democracy. We're on the front line of all elections that take place in this country, and we have to interpret the law to the best of our ability and stand strong in that interpretation."
He said that the county has not heard of any objections in the matter from the Republican party, "and we have not been contacted by any Republican party attorneys."
Medure wrote in a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, that "despite the best efforts Lawrence County residents and their good faith attempt to participate in the Pennsylvania Primary Elections, especially given the circumstances of the pandemic, it is believed a significant number of mail-in ballots are set to be rejected due to the lack of an internal 'privacy envelope.'"
He said it is the party's understanding that the county board of elections has segregated a number of ballots and does not intend to count any of them. He contends in the release that would cause "irreparable harm, disenfranchising voters and depriving citizens of their constitutional rights.
"This is not a Democratic or Republican issue, but an issue for all citizens who desire to exercise their right to participate in elections," Medure wrote.
Allison explained the process in the elections office, of how the mail-in ballots were opened and counted.
When they are sent to the voters, they include a secrecy envelope without a name or address, and the voters are to put their ballot inside it. Then the secrecy envelope goes into an outside envelope to send it back, and that outside envelope has the voter's signature, address, a sticker with a bar code, the precinct and political party.
"If you didn't put it in the secrecy envelope so we don't know who you are, to preserve privacy, if I open that envelope that doesn't have a secrecy envelope, there's no way to preserve the integrity of the secret ballots," Allison explained. Those ballots, including the envelopes, were set aside and not counted.
When the ballots arrived the courthouse, the bar codes were scanned and the signatures compared to ones on file, and if the affidavit was complete, it was accepted. Those ballots all were put away securely until pre-canvassing of them began the morning of Election Day.
The county had purchased an automatic envelope opener, which opened all the envelopes. If the ballot was in a secrecy envelope, it was pulled out and mixed in with many other secrecy envelopes, then stacked up, Allison said. The outer envelopes were put into a box to be kept for two years.
The automatic opener then was used again to open the secrecy envelopes, then the ballots were pulled out, flattened and set aside in stack until counting began at 8 p.m. Any that had address stickers or notes inside were put aside with ones that had no secrecy envelopes, he said.
Allison pointed out that Lawrence County is not the only county having the same issue.
