If you're planning to register to vote in the Nov. 5 general election, you have until Monday to do it.
That is the deadline for all Pennsylvanians to register to vote. Voters can register in the voter registration and elections office on the first floor of the Lawrence County Government Center, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The Lawrence County League of Women Voters sponsored a table inside the courthouse last week providing applications to register, but according to county elections director Ed Allison, no one signed up there.
Other election-related deadlines approaching are:
•Oct. 29, the last day to obtain an absentee ballot from the county voter office.
•Nov. 1, the last day for absentee ballots to be completed and returned to the county elections office, either by U.S. mail or in person.
•Nov. 12, the deadline for absentee ballots to be returned to the county elections office for military and overseas civilians. Those will be counted before the county election board ultimately certifies the general election results and makes them official.
Allison noted that the county's eight school boards with the newly elected or re-elected members must be certified by Dec. 2 — the second Monday in December.
That is the date that school boards by state code are to hold reorganizational meetings to select officers and conduct other organizational business.
