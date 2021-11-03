The state Office of the Inspector General has filed a criminal charge against the owner of a New Castle day care center, reportedly for billing for children who were not in her care.
The state agency reported in a criminal complaint that Kim M. Long, 54, of 1117 N. Liberty St., submitted claims for payment for the care of five children when they were not in attendance at her day care, the ABC Learning Center.
The reported fraudulent billing was from January 2020 through December, the report said.
The reported misrepresentation resulted in the learning center being unable to receive the Subsidized Day Care benefits totaling $5,245 for that period, the complaint states.
The state office of inspector general on Feb. 8 reportedly received an overpayment referral for Long, based on information regarding five children not attending the ABC Learning center at various times since January of 2020, who were still being listed as attending on an attendance sheet, the court papers state.
The Early Learning Resource Center verified they had spoken with the mothers of the children in question, and all of them indicated that the ABC Learning Center had not provided care since mid-March 2020 and September 2020 in their cases, according to the court paperwork.
Long is charged with fraudulent obtainment of SDC assistance, a felony offense. She was sent a summons to appear in court on the charge.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
