All merchant license fees paid to Volant Borough have been properly recorded and accounted for.
That is the determination of a four-month investigation by the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office following a lawsuit by the borough’s merchants that alleged $15,000 in license fees were unaccounted for and potentially placed illegally into the borough’s general fund.
That lawsuit was filed April 9 by New Castle attorney Chris Papa on behalf of the merchants. It alleged that the borough collected the fees from about 20 merchants without maintaining the borough’s public restroom.
On April 22, detectives from the district attorney’s office were seen carrying boxes from the borough building and placing them into a van.
“During the investigation,” District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said in a press release Wednesday, “detectives interviewed a multitude of witnesses and executed sealed search warrants at the Volant municipal building, banking institutions and related facilities which resulted in the seizure of financial records detailing Borough activities.”
During the four-month probe, Lamancusa said, a thorough review of the borough’s financial records was conducted, including reconciling merchant license fee receipts and deposits into the general fund.
In the end, Lamancusa said, his office concluded that “there exist no criminal financial irregularities concerning the merchant license fees and all merchant license fees received by the Borough were accurately recorded and accounted for in the Borough General Fund account.”
Lamancusa added, though, that “the proper use and allocation of those funds … remains a matter for Volant municipal officials to decide and was not a matter of inquiry in this investigation.”
Lamancusa said that while his office typically refrains from discussing publicly the results of an investigation, it made an exception in this case, which was deemed a matter of “great public interest” because it involved a local government and taxpayer dollars.
